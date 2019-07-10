JOHNSON COUNTY — The 2019 Johnson County Fair got started Tuesday night, July 9, with the Opening Ceremonies and the Miss Johnson County Pageant.
Carrie Zwally, Jackie Jackson and 2018 Miss Johnson County Jaclyn Davis coordinated the 2019 pageant.
Beth Anderson opened the night by singing the National Anthem.
Kevin Mannering then recognized the Johns County Farm Family of the Year.
After the introductions were over, the pageant begin.
Five of the seven Miss Johnson County contestants were presented to the crowd to get the event started. The other two contestants were unable to attend.
The 2019 event saw contestants perform their talents in front of the crowd throughout the night.
Audience members then got to vote on who they believed should be the 2019 Miss Johnson County.
The public vote was 10% of the final result.
The other 85% percent came from the judges.
Miss Johnson County Contestants were judged during a private interview, as well as on personality, poise and talent, along with the audience vote.
The Johnson County Youth Pageant Tea and judging was held June 22.
Youth contestants were judged on interview responses, poise and personality.
Miss Johnson County Wee Queen — Age 3 and 4
Miss Johnson County Wee Queen is Hadlee Marie Bell, Warrensburg.
First Attendant is Rylie Miller, Warrensburg.
Second Attendant is Abree West, Warrensburg.
Third Attendant is Hylea Hall, Leeton.
Little Miss Johnson County — Ages 5 and 6
Little Miss Johnson County is Gwen Blackwell, Knob Noster.
First Attendant is Emery Miesner, Warrensburg.
Second Attendant is Mya Zwally, Warrensburg.
Third Attendant is Ariel Jackson, Warrensburg.
Miss Youth Johnson County — Ages 7 to 9
Miss Youth Johnson County is Khloe Brown, Warrensburg.
First Attendant is Brooklyn Hall, Leeton.
Second Attendant is Kodi Hall, Leeton.
Third Attendant is Carson Miller, Warrensburg.
Miss Pre-Teen Johnson County — Ages 10 to 12
Miss Pre-Teen Johnson County is Maggie Todaro, Holden.
First Attendant is Juliette Schnatz, Leeton.
Second Attendant is Jillian Kendrick, Warrensburg.
Third Attendant is Brinlea Rhyne, Warrensburg.
Miss Teen Johnson County — Ages 13 to 15
Miss Teen Johnson County is Destiny Chastain, Holden.
First Attendant is Emilee Colhour, Leeton.
Miss Johnson County — Ages 16 to 22
Miss Johnson County is Briana Hall, Leeton.
The 2019 Miss Johnson County will receive a $500 scholarship, sponsored by Kleinschmidt’s Western Store for the school of their choosing and a $500 scholarship to attend the University of Central Missouri. Miss Johnson County will go on to compete in the Missouri State Fair Pageant on Aug. 7 and 8, sponsored by the Johnson County Fair Association.
First Attendant is Katelyn Fleming, Leeton.
The First Attendant will receive a $250 scholarship to attend the University of Central Missouri.
Second Attendant is Emma Wilson, Leeton.
Third Attendant is Elexis McKinley, Warrensburg.
Miss Congeniality is Cadence O’Connor.
The Third Attendant, Second Attendant and Miss Congeniality will receive a $125 scholarship to attend the University of Central Missouri.
Miss Johnson County — Briana Hall
Hall is an honor student from Leeton High School, where she is the captain of the Cheerleading Squad, an FFA officer and on the softball team.
She also attends a health science class at Warrensburg Career Center where she is preparing for her future in the medical field.
Hall has obtained certifications in CPR training, AED training and her CNA license.
She said she aspires to earn a degree in nursing.
Hall said she is passionate about spending time with family, playing softball, cheerleading, working with the elderly and trying to be an all-around good role model for her younger siblings.
After an interview where Hall shared her aspirations and knowledge about Johnson County and agriculture, she performed a talent showcase involving the judges in a medical assistance demonstration by showing them how to suture and how to stop bleeding with a tourniquet.
“I am so excited to be representing Johnson County at the State Fair in the next couple of weeks and can’t wait to go to all of the festivities going on this week at the fair,” Hall said.
“Pageantry is not just about beauty. It is about poise and confidence, service to the community, being a role model, and making a difference,” co-chair of the pageant Carrie Zwally said. “We are proud of all of the young ladies that participated in this year’s pageant and know they are great representatives of our community.”
All contestants received a complimentary ticket to Saturday night’s, July 13, All-You-Can- Eat Fish (& Chicken Strip) Fry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.