WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Fair Association Board of Directors announced the cancellation of the 2020 Johnson County Fair.
The announcement came on Thursday, June 4.
The fair was originally scheduled for July 7 through July 12.
In a press release, the board stated, “Our top priority is the health and safety of our youth, their families, our volunteers and members along with our cities and rural communities.”
The fair board states it made the decision to drop all of the activities the board conducts during the fair based on the current situation of public health concerns and the loss of some key sponsors.
The board stated the current FFA and 4-H leadership will have a better understanding of conditions in July.
“It is our decision to allow both organizations conduct any activities they choose during the normal fair week,” the press release states. “If the leadership decides to break the activities up over two weeks, they will be allowed this also.”
The board stated the fair grounds will be available to the organizations as needed, but encouraged the groups to work together to ensure there are no conflicts if they decide to break the activities up over a longer period of time.
The Pro Bull Ride remains scheduled for July 9 under the Amped Up Productions.
The Fair Board is also allowing the Backyard BBQ to continue on July 10 and 11.
“The County Fair is a vital part of Johnson County, but we know that a decision to continue with sponsorship requests for 2020 would have a financial impact on our communities that have always had our best interest in mind,” the press release states. “We hope to ease a little bit of the burden on them this year. We hope that you will understand.”
The board stated it is exploring alternative platforms and unique ways of keeping the connection between agriculture, farming and ranching in communities alive.
“We are proud of how our county has come together to help flatten the curve in response to this global pandemic,” the press release states. “The Johnson County Fair will return in 2021 with renewed energy, drive and a passionate spirit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.