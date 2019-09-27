Johnson County Emergency Management Agency deploys drones to back to back incidents

WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Emergency Management Agency deployed its drones Saturday, Sept. 21, back-to-back to two separate incidents.
One of the incidents involved a group of off-course hikers at Knob Noster State Park.
A feature of one of the drones is its ability to attach accessories such as a loud speaker, spot light or strobe light.
EMA was able to deploy the drone to the area in which the hikers were believed to be, so responding personnel could have a general location of the hikers once the hikers observed the drone.
EMA states the mission was successful thanks to the collaboration of multiple agencies including Johnson County, Missouri E-911, Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Johnson County Fire Protection District, Johnson County Ambulance District, Knob Noster Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Knob Noster State Park personnel.
The other instance the drone was deployed in was an agency assist with Law Enforcement with no further details available for release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.