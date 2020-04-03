WARRENSBURG — The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) worked with its local fire and law enforcement mutual aid coordinators to push out personal protective equipment to area fire and law enforcement agencies through the state of Missouri.
SEMA distributed all of the supplies for Region A to the Kansas City Office of Emergency Management.
In turn, Johnson County Emergency Management transported and distributed supplies to the Henry County Office of Emergency Management, Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency and Benton County Emergency Management Agency.
In addition, JCEMA will distribute PPE to fire and law enforcement agencies within Johnson County in the upcoming days; this includes Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Warrensburg Police Department, Holden Police Department, Knob Noster Police Department, Leeton Police Department, Kingsville Police Department, Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 1, Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 2, Warrensburg Fire Department, Holden Fire Department, Knob Noster Fire Department and Whiteman AFB Emergency Services.
