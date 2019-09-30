Johnson County EMA receives donated pickup truck

WARRENSBURG — Enbridge Inc. donated a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, crew cab, four-wheel drive pickup to the Johnson County Emergency Management Agency.
The half ton pickup had approximately 51,000 miles at the time of the donation and was equipped with a securable bed cover.
This newly donated pickup will replace the Emergency Management Agency’s 2005 Dodge Caravan.
Since it was established in 2002, Enbridge’s Safe Community program has invested about $8.5 million in North American emergency responder organizations by supporting investments in equipment, education and training.
In addition to the Safe Community program, Enbridge also donates retired fleet vehicles to first responders near its pipelines and facilities when the opportunity arises.
“The safety of communities near our projects and operations, and the people who live and work along our system, remain our highest priority,” Enbridge Energy Regional Director Kevin Ruffatto said. “That’s why we’re proud to support Johnson County Emergency Management and other local organizations that keep communities safe.”
Through Enbridge’s Public Awareness Program, it also works closely with first responders to provide pipeline-specific training and information. Enbridge stays in touch with first responders and strengthens its partnerships through meetings, training exercises, personal contact and information updates.
Recently, the Johnson County Fire Protection District was the recipient of a $2,500 Enbridge Community Investment Grant.
For more information about Enbridge Inc., visit enbridge.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.