BATES COUNTY — Personnel from the Johnson County Emergency Management Agency and Henry County Missouri Office of Emergency Management provided mutual aid to Bates County Emergency Management and the Bates County Sheriff's Office in assistance with a missing person search.
On Monday, Dec. 2, at approximately 11 a.m., the Bates County Sheriff's Office activated the Southwest Major Case Squad to assist in locating a missing person, Nicole Shalee Mallatt.
According to the Bates County Sheriff's Office, Mallatt was last seen or heard from at approximately 7:40 p.m. Nov. 26.
Mallatt is a 36-year-old white female, approximately 5'3" and 120 pounds with long brown hair.
She is the mother of three children that range from 11 to 16 years old.
The Bates County Sheriff's Office received the missing person report at approximately 4:30 p.m Nov. 29.
Deputies began generating leads and following up on them and on Monday, Dec. 2, the Command Staff met and reviewed the case before activating the Southwest Major Case Squad.
The Major Case Squad is composed of law enforcement from Bates County, Vernon County, St. Clair County, Barton County, Cedar County and the municipalities within those counties.
Investigators with the Major Case Squad have extensive training and experience in major investigations.
Bates County Sheriff's Office typically activates the squad when it has numerous leads to follow up on in a short period of time.
This also allows for overview and direction of the investigation.
In the seven days since the investigation began, Bates County Sheriff's Office has recovered Nicole's phone, backpack and a pair of shoes.
They have served a search warrant on Mallatt's residence, which has been processed by the KCPD crime lab.
The search has centered around the 220-acre property that she lived on with her boyfriend of 18 years.
The search has since moved to surrounding farms close to the residence.
Members from Lamar Police Department, Nevada Police Department, Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Cedar County Sheriff's Office, Butler Police Department and Bates County Sheriff's Office have set up a command center at the Bates County Sheriff's Office training building.
The Bates County Sheriff’s Office has also requested assistance from the Cass County Disaster Emergency Response Team, Digital Investigations, the UAV Unit and the Bates County Sheriff's Posse to assist with searching the ground and waterways around the residence where Mallatt was last known to be.
The Rural Region A Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has also been activated.
Rural Region A CERT is comprised of members from Johnson County CERT, Benton County CERT, Saline County CERT, Ray County CERT and Higginsville CERT.
Johnson County EMA deployed two four-wheel drive vehicles, an ATV and multiple personnel.
Henry County OEM provided on scene personnel tracking and volunteer management via their Salamander rapidTAG System, which allows for responder safety through accountability tagging of who’s on scene along with providing law enforcement a time stamped report of all personnel at the scene.
Johnson County EMA and Henry County OEM both posses this regional capability asset.
The Bates County Sheriff's Office held an information meeting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in the west parking lot of the Bates County Sheriffs Office, located at 6 West Fort Scott St. in Butler, for volunteer searchers.
Following the meeting, the volunteers were taken to an area outside Butler to begin the search.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Nicole Mallatt, contact the Bates County Sheriffs Office at (660) 679-3232.
