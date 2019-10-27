WARRENSBURG — Three previous criminal offenders in Johnson County began a new phase of their lives as they graduated from the Johnson County Drug Treatment and Recovery Court on Monday, Oct. 21.
The ceremony was held at the Johnson County Justice Center where the graduates' friends and family celebrated their achievements alongside the court staff, Recovery Lighthouse staff, community support staff, Missouri Probation and Parole staff, previous graduates of the program and police officers who had arrested some of the graduates prior to their recovery.
The October graduates were Chelsea Ousley, Chad Dunkin and Wesley Wishon.
While the program takes an estimated 14 months to complete, there is no time limit in which those in the program must meet their requirements for graduation.
Instead, the program focuses strictly on the outcome, allowing participants to meet their individualized needs in the amount of time they each require.
Associate Circuit Judge Brent Teichman introduced the graduates and recognized the hard work of the graduates as well as the treatment teams that helped them get to this point.
"It has been a privilege to play a small part in each of your lives," Teichman said to the graduates.
During the ceremony, each graduate had the chance to share their experiences regarding their lives before taking part in the program and how far they have come since then.
Ousley had been struggling with substance abuse, but made the decision to turn herself in after finding religion.
After some time in jail, she was given the opportunity to take part in Recovery Court.
"This is one of the greatest blessings I have ever received," Ousley said.
Wishon explained that prior to Recovery Court, he had tried multiple different treatments to recover from addiction, but none had worked.
"I've accomplished more in two years than I have in my whole life," Wishon said.
After his time speaking, Wishon invited all of the people who helped him on his recovery journey to a dinner he was hosting after the ceremony.
Prior to his arrest, Dunkin had been suffering from drug addiction since the age of 13.
He recalled the moment a police officer, who ended up attending Dunkin's graduation ceremony, had brought down his door and arrested him on warrant.
Dunkin said this moment began his path toward recovery.
"You all saved my life," Dunkin said. "I didn't see it that way before, but you did."
Dunkin closed his speech by encouraging those currently in program, some of whom were in attendance, to keep going.
"People fall down, it happens," Dunkin said. "But we can always get up and move forward."
Recovery Lighthouse counselor Emily Brown and Missouri Probation and Parole employee Miranda Cameron were also given a chance to speak, taking time to address the evolution in character they saw take place with each graduate.
They praised Ousley's strong sense of faith and new-found decisiveness; Wishon's caring nature and willingness to fight for others; and Dunkin's involvement and dedication to helping others.
Circuit Judge William Collins was present to give a keynote address to the graduates and attendees.
Collins used the legs of a chair as an example to explain the structure needed to break the cycle of addiction. The four legs he described were family, friends, the team helping them recover and politicians who help fund these programs.
Following Collins, Johnson County Circuit Clerk Stephanie Elkins and Teichman presented the graduates with their graduation awards.
To bring an end to the ceremony as well as the graduates' journeys through Recovery Court, Russell brought forward Dunkin's, Ousley's and Wishon's case records and probation orders, which Teichman enthusiastically dismissed.
