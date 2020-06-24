WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Courthouse is now open to the public.
The public may enter through the handicap entrance, located on the east side of the building to the south of the stairs, where they will be greeted by a courthouse employee.
All other doors will remain locked.
Each office located inside the building may have additional restrictions, therefore it is advised to call prior to arrival.
For more information, visit jococourthouse.com.
