WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Community Health Services announced the expansion of its home health services to Pettis County.
JCCHS Administrator Anthony Arton informed the JCCHS Board of the news at its meeting on Thursday, July 25.
"I am happy to report of this," he told the board. "We are taking advantage of an opportunity in Pettis County where a home health agency is closing their doors and not providing services in Pettis County any longer."
Arton said the action allowed JCCHS to expand services into Pettis County and show growth for home health and allowed an opportunity to tap into that labor market.
He said out of the four interviews conducted with potential employees in Pettis County, all four were recruited to JCCHS.
The four new recruits include two physical therapists, an occupational therapist and an RN.
Arton said JCCHS had to commit and guarantee hours and salary/wage to one physical therapist.
"That was the important thing in this was that we wanted to provide backup services and they have all agreed to offer services in Johnson and Lafayette counties if something were to happen or if we were to grow exponentially," he said.
The other three are PRN, meaning they are called upon as needed.
For more than 40 years, JCCHS has provided home health care services to both Johnson and Lafayette counties.
JCCHS information states the same level of care will be offered to residents of Pettis County, effective immediately.
“The JCCHS home healthcare team is dedicated to providing quality, compassionate and skilled care to our patients, and we are excited to expand our territory into Pettis County,” Raylene Ballenger, RN director of Home Health Nursing at JCCHS, said. “Our focus is providing the best possible care for all our patients, and our staff is excited about the new opportunity.”
Among services that will be offered are wound care, IV therapy, trach teaching, ostomy, physical therapy and occupational therapy.
With a team of nurses, therapists and aides in addition to billing specialists, JCCHS information states it is well positioned to provide high level service to the area.
Arton said the state has granted the license expansion into Pettis County.
"Raylene did a great job, she pursued it with the state," Arton said.
The board voted unanimously to ratify the motion and amend the by-laws to expand services to Pettis County.
"We are are hoping for the best," Arton said. "There will probably still be very slow growth, but I think this is going to be a great long-term thing for the future of this organization."
With the move, JCCHS will expand its service area by 50 miles.
Arton said that should cover all of Pettis County, but JCCHS does not have to accept every referral and can refer it to somewhere closer if it is on the edge of the JCCHS coverage area.
While the cost of the new staff members is not in the budget, Finance Director Terri Bradley states the growth of clientele will help offset the cost.
Additional information can be found at johnsoncountyhealth.org.
