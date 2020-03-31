JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County Community Health Services issued a stay-at-home order for all Johnson County municipalities on Tuesday, March 31, in an effort to slow the spread and better protect the community from COVID-19.
The order begins 12:01 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, and lasts until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.
The deadline could be rescinded or extended dependent upon the spread of COVID-19.
The JCCHS Board of Trustees and Johnson County Commission unanimously approved the order during a special board meeting on Tuesday.
The stay-at-home order requires all Johnson county citizens to remain at home except for activities essential to the health and safety of themselves, family or friends.
Essential activities include:
- Working in an essential business.
- Obtaining supplies or necessary services (including but not limited to food, medicine, cleaning supplies and pet food).
- Caring for a family member or loved one.
- Seeking medical care.
- Exercising and maintaining personal health.
JCCHS encourages individuals to practice social distancing and stay home if not engaging in these activities.
All non-essential businesses or operations must cease in-person operations.
Operations may continue if business activities can be performed remotely.
A complete list of essential businesses can be found on the FAQ page of the JCCHS website.
Vulnerable populations such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions must stay at home.
JCCHS encourages those younger and in good health to reach out to those in this group and pick up needed items for those who cannot get items themselves as well as to remember to drop off items at the door and not make personal contact.
JCCHS asks the public to continue practicing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while under this order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.