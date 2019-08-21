WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Community Health Services announced the addition of new staff to the Home Health division of the agency to serve residents of Pettis County.
Rosemary Rundlett, RN; Jane Makarewicz, registered physical therapist; Deb Cairer, registered physical therapist; and Audrey Rush, registered occupational therapist, joined the skilled staff at Johnson County Community Health services in August to help serve patients in Pettis County along with patients in Johnson and Lafayette counties.
“We are excited to bring such talented and skilled members on to our award winning team," Raylene Ballenger, RN, director of home health nursing, said. "Rosemary, Jane, Deb and Audrey all are active members in their communities and have been serving Pettis County for previous employers for some time."
“The addition will continue to allow JCCHS to provide the best possible care to our patients in the comfort of their home," Scott Alvested, community outreach coordinator, said. "We have become a trusted source of care that physicians, nursing and rehabilitation facilities and our communities can turn to for top tier quality and compassionate care."
Among services that are offered are wound care, IV therapy, trach teaching, ostomy, physical therapy and occupational therapy
