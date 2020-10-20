WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Commission has voted in favor of not endorsing the Public Health Order (Face Covering Order) issued by Johnson County Community Health Services.
Western District Commissioner Charlie Kavanaugh made the motion to not sign the endorsement of the Face Covering Order, which Eastern District Commissioner John Marr seconded.
Kavanaugh and Marr voted in favor of not signing the endorsement while Presiding Commissioner Bill Gabel voted against the motion.
JCCHS Community Outreach Coordinator Kerri Lewis said while the commissioners declined to sign the endorsement, the Face Covering Order will remain in effect.
"We are disappointed in the decision made by the Johnson County Commissioners to not endorse the most recent Face Covering Order," JCCHS states. "However, we continue to receive a large amount of support for reinstating the order from other organizations like our local school districts, Whiteman Air Force Base, University of Central Missouri, various businesses and community members. We, as the local public health agency, will continue to do what we can to protect our communities in Johnson County. The Face Covering Order remains in effect, as it is one of many safety measures to mitigate the risk and slow the spread of COVID-19. Thank you to community members who continue to show their support during this unique time."
One of the issues Cavanaugh and Marr had with the Public Health Order was verbiage regarding the possibility of fines being issued to those in violation of the order.
In the endorsement form sent to Johnson County agencies by JCCHS, it states, "Pursuant to 192.300(4), any person, firm, corporation or association which violates any of the orders or ordinances adopted, promulgated and published by such county commission is guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be prosecuted, tried and fined as otherwise provided by law."
Lewis said this language is required by state law.
Kavanaugh stated that he doesn't believe the local police departments and Sheriff's Office have the time to issue fines or take other actions towards those in the community in violation of the order and that local judges don't have the time to run it through the court system.
Kavanaugh added that he also feels that whether a mask should be worn by an individual should be up to self-preference.
"If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask," Kavanaugh said. "If there's a sign on the business requesting you to wear a mask, either wear the mask as you go in or don't go in and go somewhere else."
Kavanaugh also voiced his discontent with the JCCHS Board of Trustee's decisions to not make their contact information available to the public.
Kavanaugh stated that after reaching out to the board to have members call or talk to him, he had only received a response from Board member Darlene Buckstead.
Marr stated his biggest contention with the order was the possibility of fines being issued.
"Nobody deserves to be fined just because they didn't wear a mask," Marr said.
Marr added that restaurant owners he had spoken to had stated their revenues were cut by about 30%, attributing it to the mask order.
"Do I believe we should wear a mask? Yes, I do. But I don't think it should be forced upon us to wear a mask," Marr said.
Marr said he believes issuing a public health advisory that advises the use of masks rather than issuing a mask mandate would be the right decision.
Marr added that he thought the county's advisory that was issued last month (before the most recent Face Covering Order was issued in early October) was doing well until the population of the county grew as UCM students returned to campus.
Gabel said he was in favor of the Face Covering Order as well as the language regarding fines.
"I don't believe that would result in a huge number of people being arrested, taken in or charged with a fine," Gabel said. "I can see John and Charlie's position. I disagree with their votes, but I don't disagree with their reasoning."
