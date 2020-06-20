WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Commission approved a motion to appoint members to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Fund Review Team on Thursday, June 18.
Johnson County accepted applications for Phase One of the CARES Funding until Friday, June 19.
The team will review the applications and applicants will be notified of the award decisions on or before July 10.
Johnson County has designated the Johnson County CARES Fund Review Team shall consist of four volunteer members selected with the following criteria:
- Will be appointed by the Johnson County Commission, with their names a matter of public record
- Should not be affiliated (employee, investor, board member) with any local government agencies, non-profit entities and small businesses that will be making application
- Should be geographically dispersed (not all from one community)
- Should have a working knowledge and background that allows them to get "up to speed" quickly in this accelerated time frame
- Should have a mixed composition of experience and chemistry that allows for a dynamic team
- Is responsible for reviewing all completed applications and supporting documentation
- Will make recommendation only to the Johnson County Commission
- Time commitment is dependent upon the amount and depth of applications received but the time frame for review will fall between Monday, June 22, and July 9
The Johnson County Commission appointed the following four members to the Johnson County CARES Fund Review Team:
- Bob Watts, Warrensburg
- Larry Ficken, Knob Noster
- Jerry Ellis, Centerview
- Christa Atchison, Department of Economic Development regional representative, Clinton
This order is effective immediately.
