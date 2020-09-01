JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Commission has announced the schools pre-approved for funding from Rapid Relief Technology for K-12 Schools, part the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
A total of $2,162,143 was pre-approved for nine K-12 schools across Johnson County.
Pending completed agreements, the Johnson County Commission approved not-to-exceed funding awards for the below organizations in this Rapid Relief Technology for K-12 Schools application process.
Applicant/Award Amount
- Chilhowee R-IV School District: $25,141.25
- Crest Ridge R-VII School District: $251,040.37
- Holden R-III School District: $223,686.74
- Johnson County Christian Academy: $190,065.60
- Kingsville R-I School District: $19,189.36
- Knob Noster R-VIII School District: $910,911.96
- Leeton R-X School District: $56,531.39
- Warrensburg Christian School: $22,167.73
- Warrensburg R-VI School District: $463,408.16
The Johnson County Commission announced last month that a portion of the county’s $6.3 million in CARES Act money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund would be made available to local K-12 schools for technology needs, through an application process.
The county stated the funding would assist those K-12 schools located primarily in Johnson County with timely delivery, integration and payment for critical virtual learning tools.
Eligible expenses for this application were only those for unbudgeted hardware, software and IT personnel expenses to facilitate the most beneficial virtual learning environment for students and teachers.
A 10-cent match will be paid by the school for every $1 of reimbursement.
“The K-12 education community needs our support more than ever, both in spirit and financially, as they return to educating Johnson County’s best and brightest," Presiding Commissioner Bill Gabel said. "My fellow commissioners and I are proud that these county CARES Funds will go toward assisting Johnson County schools, students and families. The increased technology capabilities will really make an impact in education and public health during this difficult time and allow students to transition to virtual education, should that need arise.”
Award recipients will be required to enter into a written agreement with the county prior to disbursement of awarded funds.
Visit jococourthouse.com/cares_information.html for more information on additional rounds of the Johnson County CARES Funding.
