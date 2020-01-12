WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Commission adopted the 2020 county budget on Dec. 30 at the Johnson County Courthouse.
Presiding Commissioner William Gabel, Eastern Commissioner John Marr and Western Commissioner Charlie Kavanaugh unanimously approved the budget.
Before the draft of the budget was passed, two budget items were amended.
Waste Collection Fund
The Commission agreed to transfer $1,000 from the county general revenue to the waste collection fund for its miscellaneous expenses budget.
The waste collection fund provides the Emergency Management Agency with the resources needed to hold the Household Hazardous Waste Collection days in Johnson County.
The allocated funds will be put towards equipment such as absorbents, brooms and shovels as well as meals for the volunteers helping to safely dispose of the hazardous waste.
County Trails Fund
The Commission agreed to transfer $141,000 to the county general revenue fund from the initial $191,000 allocated to the County Trails fund.
This leaves $50,000 to cover the costs of trail maintenance such as mowing and asphalt upkeep.
A number of adjustments in revenue and expenditure funds were made from the 2019 budget to the 2020 budget.
General Revenue
Kavanaugh said the cost of insurance for county officials and county employees increased and a few small salary increases were made throughout the county.
"All of the elected officials work really hard to hold their budgets together and nobody gets carried away with them," Kavanaugh said.
County Clerk Diane Thompson agreed, saying that officials did not have any major purchases or expenses listed for the 2020 budget.
Thompson also explained there were increases to the County Clerk's Office expenditure budget (as well as the election service fund) as a result of the the four elections taking place in 2020.
Law Enforcement Tax
The Commission Administrative's expenditure budget dropped significantly from 2019 to 2020 due to the completion of the Johnson County Justice Center lease payments.
Whereas $643,300 was budgeted to the Commission Administrative expenditures in 2019 (with $418,000 budgeted towards the Justice Center lease), $234,600 was budgeted to the Commission Administrative expenditures in 2020.
Gabel said now that the Justice Center lease has been paid off, the money previously allocated towards the lease payments can now be put aside to be used for the maintenance of other county establishments when the need arises.
Marr cited maintenance that needs to be completed at buildings such as the Sheriff's Office and the Johnson County Courthouse as examples.
"We're trying to bank and have a rainy day fund and get that fund built up," Kavanaugh said.
Additionally, $13,000 in funds were re-allocated from a salary expense in Circuit Court Division II to a pre-trial release screening expense in Court Reporter Division I.
The salary funds were originally allocated to a law clerk for Circuit Court Judge William Collins.
The funds were re-allocated in order to comply with amendments made to Supreme Court rule 33.01 regarding right to release conditions.
The new amendments require the Court to employ someone to screen individuals for violent crimes and place the individuals determined to be non-violent on bond supervision as they are pending trial as opposed to incarceration.
The re-allocated funds are in place to potentially pay a third-party business to electronically monitor individuals pending trial.
Circuit Clerk Stephanie Elkins said that the Supreme Court has not introduced full guidelines for the process, allowing local Missouri courts to decide how to proceed with the amended rules.
At the moment, Collins is providing bond supervision to individuals pending trial through written agreements to return.
Sheriff/Jail Fund
In April 2019, Johnson County voters approved Proposition P, a half-cent sales tax increase to fund the Sheriff’s Office and jail operations.
Sheriff Scott Munsterman told the Daily Star-Journal in 2019 the tax is needed to provide competitive wages for deputies and jail personnel to stem frequent staff turnover and to fill seven staff vacancies, add staff, provide needed equipment and maintain facilities.
The sales tax is expected to generate $2,575,000 in 2020.
In the 2019 budget, $988,000 was allocated towards the Sheriff's Office salaries whereas $2,090,000 will be allocated in 2020.
In the 2019 budget, $1,000,000 was allocated for Johnson County Jail salaries whereas $1,704,000 will be allocated in 2020.
SAMHSA Grant
A five-year grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration was awarded to Johnson County in May 2019 to provide $400,000 annually to the Recovery Court, allowing the program to expand from 11 participants to at least 40 individuals per year.
As the grant was received midway through 2019, only a portion of the annual funds provided by the grant ($125,093) were allocated to the program in 2019.
In 2020, the grant funds will be provided in their full annual amount of $40,000.
The complete budget is available for public viewing at jococourthouse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.