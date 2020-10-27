WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Clerk Diane Thompson reminds county residents that the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, for voting in the Presidential Election.
Thompson is predicting a 77% turnout county wide.
The Voter Registration office has already seen record high absentee ballot requests for this election, having processed over 4,100 absentee voters, compared to 2,458 absentee ballots in 2016.
Voters can minimize their time at the polls following a few simple tips: make sure Voter Registration has the most current address on file; have an ID when entering the polling place; review the sample ballot prior to Election Day and try to avoid peak voting times, which are usually 7 to 8 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m.
Thompson reminds voters that if they are in line at 7 p.m. that they will get to vote. Voters arriving at the polling location after 7 p.m. will not be allowed to cast a ballot.
There is no electioneering allowed inside the polling location or within 25 feet of the entrance of any polling location. Electioneering is the display of personal items such as hats, shirts, buttons, masks or flyers in support of or opposition to any candidate or ballot issue that is on the ballot currently being voted.
Voters entering the polling location will be asked to remove or cover such items prior to being issued a ballot. Per 115.637(18) RSMo, electioneering is a Class D misdemeanor. Thompson encourages voters to respect their fellow community members and the election judges dedicating their time to the process by not violating this statute.
For any voter that can’t make it to their polling location on Election Day, absentee voting is still an option. Absentee voting continues to be available at the courthouse during regular business hours. Special absentee hours will be available 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
Voters may vote absentee in person in the Voter Registration office or curbside in the west employee parking lot in designated parking spaces.
Voters may visit jococourthouse.com or call (660) 747-7414 with any questions they may have regarding election day.
