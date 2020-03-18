JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County Clerk Diane Thompson announced on Wednesday, March 18, that the April 7 General Municipal Election will be postponed to June 2 due to the CDC recommendations that have been set forth for limited interaction by the public of groups over ten.
In a press release, Thompson stated this decision was not made lightly nor individually.
Over 95% of the Local Election Authorities across the state had made a decision to petition the Appellate courts to make this request.
With Gov. Mike Parson's announcement that he has issued an executive order postponing the election as well, this solidifies the LEA’s concerns for their respective counties.
While the date of the election has changed, other statutory dates in effect for the election will not.
Candidate filing will not be opened back up.
The deadline to be registered to vote will still be upheld as March 11.
Voters that turn 18 after the original April 7 election date will not be allowed to vote on June 2.
Any person wishing to file a declaration of intent to be a write in candidate will need to do so no later than 5 p.m. on March 27.
Dates that will be impacted by the order include:
- The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail will be moved to 5 p.m. on May 20.
- The last day for in-person absentee voting will be by 5 p.m. on June 1.
- The voter registration office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 30.
- Military and overseas citizens have until May 29 to request an absentee ballot.
Candidate and campaign committees that are supporting or opposing issues on the April 7 ballot should consult the Missouri Ethics Commission regarding campaign filing deadlines associated with the new election date.
Voters that have already cast an absentee ballot for the April 7 election will not need to cast a new one.
Those ballots will be included in the election count on June 2.
Individual districts will need to discuss with their legal counsel how term limits for their current members will be addressed.
“Information has been rapidly evolving over COVID-19 and its impact on daily life," Thompson stated. "Elections aren't immune from that uncertainty. As a local election authority, I have a duty to preserve and protect the integrity of the election and the health and safety of our voters, election workers and my staff. I appreciate your understanding in this decision as we move forward.”
Continued information will continue to be disseminated as it becomes available.
