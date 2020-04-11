WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Central Dispatch E-911 is celebrating Sunday, April 12, through April 18 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
This week, sponsored by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International and celebrated annually, honors the thousands of men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving assistance to the world’s citizens.
For more information about National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, visit apcointl.org/ or npstw.org/.
“If you’ve ever been the victim of a crime, been in an accident, reported a fire or needed emergency medical help, you may have called 911 and have been helped by a telecommunicator, also known as a ‘dispatcher,’” a press release states.
Not being visible or always recognized in the public eye, the role the dispatcher plays between the community and first responders is essential for every public safety call for service.
Dispatchers are the direct link to emergency responders in the field.
They monitor the radios, computers and phones, answering thousands of calls from the community each year.
This year, Johnson County Central Dispatch E-911 recognizes its 32 employees who work around the clock, all year long, to support the community and the public safety agencies in Johnson County.
“Johnson County Central Dispatch E-911 thanks them for their hard work and dedication to the job and community each day, especially now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, where they have gone above and beyond to keep the community safe,” a press release states.
