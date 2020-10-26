WARRENSBURG — Candidates vying for positions and districts in Johnson County participated in a candidate forum hosted by the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce.
The forum was moderated by Marion Woods and questions used were submitted to and reviewed by the Governmental Relations Committee.
Candidates were given the questions to review in advance. Questions were selected at random and candidates had a one minute time limit to answer.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, social distancing was observed and the forum was recorded Monday, Oct. 19, rather than hosted with an audience.
Missouri State Senate, District 21
Candidates for Missouri State Senate, 21st district, are Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, and Libertarian Mark Bliss.
The first question posed to Hoskins and Bliss was about their stance on amendment one.
“Amendment one has to do with term limits,” Hoskins said. “I voted this past legislative session to put this on the ballot for Missouri voters to decide. I do think we should have term limits for all state-wide elected officials and I would support amendment one on the ballot.”
Bliss said he agreed with Hoskins.
“I do think we need to pass it, however, the best way to to that, if we keep changing the constitution, would be to expand the definition and include to all elected positions that when you serve two terms then you’re done and the next person can come in and we can prevent career politics that way,” Bliss said.
Woods asked what is the biggest issue the candidates plan to address if elected.
Bliss and Hoskins both stated that the budget was the biggest issue to address.
Woods asked how the candidates would ensure Missouri establishes a drug monitoring program.
“I don’t believe that our state government should track what prescriptions that I’m taking or anyone else is taking,” Hoskins said. “I have been adamantly against a government-run database to track your personal private prescription drug use in the past. I don’t foresee this issue moving very much forward this next legislative session.”
Hoskins said states with a prescription drug monitoring program have not seen a decline in opioid use and would not vote in favor of establishing one in Missouri.
“I do not support a drug-monitoring program at the government level,” Bliss said.
Bliss said he would suggest looking at HIPAA laws and that he thinks the reason there is an opioid crisis is because of government restrictions on alternative medicine.
Missouri House of Representatives, District 51
Candidates for Missouri House of Representatives, 51st district, are Republican Kurtis Gregory and Libertarian William Wayne.
Woods asked what other state programs would be impacted due to medicaid expansion.
“I hope this doesn’t happen, is some funding will come from K-12 education, but I hope to be a part of the solution so that will not take place because I believe in fully funding our schools,” Gregory said.
“You mean what should be eliminated to help the shortfall the expansion will cause,” Wayne said. “We can start by getting rid of some of the various tax credits and incentive programs that can distort economic decisions and can open the door for cronies and corruption and have to be paid out by the taxpayers. Let’s get rid of some of these licensing boards that restrict who can get into business. A certain government function or rule can be waived in the pandemic, why can’t it be waived, maybe we don’t need it at all. Maybe we can close a few prisons by freeing non-violent drug offenders and get rid of the expansive drug task forces by ending the war on drugs. ”
Woods asked how candidates plan to address deteriorating roads and bridges in Missouri.
Wayne said funding for road repair was the problem.
“One thing you could do is put a surcharge on license fees for electric cars and trucks because they use the roads and they don’t pay gas tax and, as a last resort, the legislature could look at increasing the fuel tax within the Hancock Amendment,” Wayne said.
Gregory said the highway department knows how to fix roads, but the issue is funding.
“I believe the last time the gas tax was increased was 1996,” Gregory said. “As we all know, cost of all materials to build roads have increased since then, so they are doing what they can with the very little that they have. Missouri is seventh in the nation in miles of roads in the state, but we’re in the bottom five in gas tax. If it comes to that, I would like to find a way to offset a potential increase in gas tax.”
Woods asked how candidates would support small businesses provide affordable healthcare coverage for employees.
“I feel like Obamacare really kinda put the damper on that one with mandates that was put forth by it,” Gregory said. “I would like to see Obamacare repealed. There’s definitely some good things in Obamacare, but the mandates and existing competitive markets for health insurance I think have destroyed the health insurance market quite a bit, so I would like to see some competition brought back into the market.”
Wayne said it important to look into introducing more competition to the medical field.
“Let’s make it easier for insurance companies to operate across state lines … let’s honor medical professional licenses from other states, which we’ve done during the (COVID-19) crisis, but let’s keep that permanent; get rid of certificates of need for new facilities or equipment instead of having to convince people, a board, that we need to have something, let’s have the people who are going to pay for it decide that; allow public posting of procedure and medication prices so people know what they’re paying; and reduce the paperwork burden in dealing with insurance and medicare,” Wayne said.
Missouri House of Representatives, District 53
Candidates for Missouri House of Representatives, 53rd district are Republican Terry Thompson, Democrat Connie Simmons and Libertarian Cameron Pack.
Pack was not present for the forum.
Woods asked candidates what steps they would take to allow Missouri to collect sales tax from online businesses that do not have a physical presence in Missouri.
“Right now the individual businesses that have brick and mortar are being penalized because the ones that have e-commerce are not paying the sales tax,” Thompson said. “I think it is very important that we maintain the brick and mortar because they are the individuals that we go to to support our community. Right now, though, the consumer is benefiting with a five percent savings at a minimum on the sales tax, but I would support a sales tax on the e-line for out of state. I think it’s a fair way and I think that I would distribute it through municipalities based on proportion of the contributions.”
Simmons said she thinks, as a small business owner, every company should collect sales tax, no matter where they are located and the money would be distributed based on where the sale took place.
Woods asked how candidates would support the ability of small businesses to provide affordable health care for employees.
“As a small business owner, myself, this is an interesting question because I know that small businesses have very limited resources and especially in times like now when our business is damned, to be honest, because of (COVID-19) and sales are down, I know in our shop and our town,” Simmons said. “I think the question of healthcare needs to be looked at and several things need to be taken into consideration. You need to take into consideration what the average income is of that business in general, but also, we need to look at the number of employees that you have. Some companies, quite honestly, cannot afford to provide insurance for all of their employees. That’s hard to say and that’s hard to understand, but it is the truth of the matter.”
Simmons said the issue needs to be looked at by experts in the field and options of different kinds of insurance.
“First of all, I think that we need to encourage more of a free market plan … I think that we need to have more medical pricing and outcomes that are more transparent to lower the cost,” Thompson said. “We need to be in control of our options.”
Woods asked how candidates will ensure Missouri establishes a prescription drug monitoring program.
“What I have found is that 90 percent of Missourians are in counties that now adopt a prescription drug monitoring program … I support this tool at the county and state level to help doctors and patients who are over prescribing or abusing opioids,” Thompson said.
Simmons said this was a personal questions due to her mother’s experience with Alzheimer's and prescription medications.
“It seems to me, here we are in a computer age, seems to me a very simple thing to have a program that monitors what a person has been prescribed and connect all the pharmacies and the doctors in this program to let them know that this person has already had the prescription filled and they shouldn’t have it again,” Simmons said.
Missouri House of Representatives, District 54
Candidates for Missouri House of Representatives, 54th district, are Rep. Dan Houx, R-Warrensburg, and Democrat James Williams.
Woods asked candidates about their stance on amendment one.
“My answer to that is no,” Williams said. “I would prefer that term limits apply to all parts of the executive parts of the government for the State of Missouri and prefer that as our legislators have term limits, these parts of our government can abide by the same.”
Houx said he is indifferent about amendment one.
“Amendment one would just bring the secretary of state, the attorney general, the auditor and the lieutenant governor on that same platform,” Houx said.
Woods asked what steps candidates would take regarding medical marijuana availability in Missouri.
“I think the process is working the way it’s supposed to be and I believe medical marijuana will be in Johnson County, for sale in the near future right after the first of the year,” Houx said.
Williams said the issue with medical marijuana has to do with cultivation and type of plant grown.
“I would very much encourage that we have some controls over the actual cultivation of it,” Williams said.
Woods asked what other state programs may be impacted due to medicaid expansion.
“I think a number of things will be impacted by the expansion of Medicaid,” Williams said. “Everyone has been concerned about the stateside costs expansion of Medicaid, but the actual revenue that it will generate in rural Missouri will be significant. Setting aside the access to healthcare, our rural communities and our rural hospitals desperately need the revenue to keep their doors open.”
Williams said Medicaid expansion will generate large sums of revenue for rural hospitals and providers.
Houx said Medicaid expansion will cost the state $2.5 billion with the “state’s share in that” at $250 million.
“I think going into the 2021 budget, because we’re not sure it could bring in or what it’s going to cost, we’re going to have a very conservative budget and I think that all, from education to roads and bridges to social services, everywhere, anything that has to do with budgets to our parks will be looked at and where we can save money for that $250 million,” Houx said.
Johnson County Commissioners
Candidates for Johnson County Eastern Commissioner are incumbent John Marr, a Republican, and Raymond James, a Democrat.
Woods asked candidates what their top two priorities would be for the next term.
Marr said his priorities would be, first, to get the HVAC systems updated in the Johnson County Courthouse and, second, to bring in and keep small and big businesses in Johnson County.
James said his priorities are, first, the economic downturn with the ongoing pandemic and, second, signs for every residence with reflective numbers to make it easier for delivery drivers to see.
Woods asked what the plans are for future development of Shamrock Business Park.
“I would say that we do need to get people in there, but we don’t need to give the kitchen sink away to do it,” James said. “A lot of times, cities compete with each other, giving away that kitchen sink … foreigners, folk in New York City, they’re just gonna move when that tax break is good for them.”
Marr said easements for four pipelines have to be done before industry can be brought to the area.
“Firstly, I’ve been in touch with two companies to move into there with a distribution center … and we’ve got to get them pipelines easements settled out so we can drive across them and put our industry into the park,” Marr said.
Woods asked what candidates think is the most unique aspect of Johnson County and what ideas they have to enhance or reduce it.
Marr said the most unique thing about Johnson County is the proximity to the Kansas City Metro area as well as the University of Central Missouri and Whiteman Air Force Base in the county.
“That will keep us with a good tax basis for the rest of our life, as long as we keep them here,” Marr said.
James also said the university and the air force base.
“What that does is, that gets us a lot of skilled people in the area,” James said.
Candidates for Johnson County Western Commissioner are incumbent Charlie Kavanaugh, a Republican, and Arnold Wilson, a Democrat.
Wilson was not present for the forum.
Woods asked what is the biggest issue facing Johnson County today and in the next five years.
“Workforce development, economic development; we need to improve and keep growing, but we also need employees for the businesses we have now,” Kavanaugh said. “One of the things in the next five years, I would really like to see broadband brought into Johnson County and for the schools. I would like to see the internet sales tax; that is one of the things that will help us. Our brick and mortars are suffering to a certain extent … want to put them on an equal playing field, so we want the internet sales tax.”
Woods asked what are the plans are for future development of Shamrock Business Park.
“Shamrock has always been for sale at this point, but one of the major things we’ve had problems with is the easements,” Kavanaugh said. “The easements that the pipeline have are greater than what we need for prosperous development of that property. We’ve turned it over to an attorney so we can go ahead and talk to their attorney and hopefully we can get the easements resolved and get them reduced.”
Woods asked what is the most unique characteristic of Johnson County and what ideas exist to enhance or reduce it.
“The university is one, Whiteman Air Force Base and then Dollar Tree, but it all stems back to economic development and workforce development,” Kavanaugh said. “We need to improve workforce development for the county. We’ve got the jobs out there but we need to go ahead and train the people so we can fill those positions.”
Public Administrator
Candidates for Johnson County Public Administrator are incumbent Nancy Jo Jennings, a Republican, and Donald Lee Atkinson, a Democrat.
Atkinson was not present for the forum.
Woods asked the candidate’s reason for running for Public Administrator.
“I was raised in a very giving family and I’ve been taught it’s good to give back,” Jennings said. “This is the public position or the perfect position to help me do that. A lot of the individuals who have been found incompetent and incapacitated, they have no one to help them and I’m very glad to be there to do so for them.”
Woods asked what are the responsibilities of a public administrator.
“I serve as guardian and conservator,” Jennings said. “Guardian, I make medical decisions. Conservator, I make financial decisions. I file annual reports with the court for each of my nearly 100 individuals. I visit with them quarterly and I make sure they live in the least restrictive environment. I work closely with the division of family services, veterans affairs, social security office and all the administrators within the county who work in facilities.”
Woods asked what are the candidate’s top priorities.
“I’ll continue to uphold the oath that I took as public administrator, file all my annual reports that will balance with the courts, I will make sure my individuals live in least restrictive environments and, most of all, I will be thankful to Johnson County for electing me to this position so that I can give back and make a difference to those individuals that need my help,” Jennings said.
Constitutional Amendments
Johnson County Clerk Diane Thompson spoke at the forum on the two amendments that will be on the November ballot for all Missouri voters, Amendment 1 and Amendment 3.
Ballot language for Amendment 1 reads, “Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to extend the two term restriction that currently applies to the Governor and Treasurer to the Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and the Attorney General?”
Thompson said a yes vote would amend the constitution to impose a two-term, four-year terms, restriction on all state-wide elected officials which currently only applied to the offices of the governor and treasurer.
A no vote would leave the term limits unchanged.
Ballot language for Amendment 3 reads, “Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to ban gifts from paid lobbyists to legislators and their employees; reduce legislative campaign contribution limits; change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018 by transferring responsibility for drawing state legislative districts from the Nonpartisan State Demographer to Governor-appointed bipartisan commissions, modifying and reordering the redistricting criteria. State governmental entities expect no cost or savings. Individual local governmental entities expect significant decreased revenues of a total unknown amount.”
Thompson said a yes vote would amend the constitution to reduce the limits of campaign contributions candidates for state senator can accept from individuals or entities by $100 per election. There is no change for state representatives.
The amendment would prohibit state legislators and their employees from accepting gifts of any value. The current limit is $5 from lobbyists or lobbyist clients.
The amendment would also modify the criteria for redrawing legislative districts and changes the process for redrawing state legislative district boundaries by giving redistricting responsibilities to a bipartisan commission, renames them and increases membership to 20 by adding four commissioners appointed by the governor from nominations made by the state committees of the two major political parties.
A no vote would leave the constitution unchanged regarding campaign contributions, lobbyist gifts and the process and criteria for redistricting.
Candidates and issues can be viewed at on the Missouri Secretary of State website, sos.mo.gov.
The forum can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=qfQ95EsicgY&feature=youtu.be.
