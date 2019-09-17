WARRENSBURG — Members of the community got up bright and early on Saturday, Sept. 14, to attend the Johnson County Cancer Foundation 5K Walk/Run to raise money for local cancer patients.
The official 5K route started at East Gay Street with runners traversing South Ridgeview Drive, Monsterrat Park Road, Broad Street, South Mitchell Street, Burkarth Road, Foster Lane and Creach Drive before returning to East Gay Street. Attendees could also participate by walking along the Warrensburg Middle School track.
Prior to the start of the event, Amber Patterson had the chance to address the attendees. Patterson is currently raising money for the Johnson County Cancer Foundation 5K Walk/Run and is willing to shave her head to show her support for cancer patients whose treatment causes hair-loss. At the time of writing, her fundraiser has raised $1,665 of the $2,000 goal.
Johnson County Cancer Foundation President Mark Reynolds said the event had a turn out of about 180 people, with 20 of those attendees being volunteers in seventh and eighth grades from the Warrensburg Middle School Navigators. Various members of the Johnson County Cancer Foundation took part in the 5K themselves.
"I love it because we get to see all of the people who helped and hearing their comments is worth a million dollars," Reynolds said.
The Johnson County Cancer Foundation 5K Walk/Run raised about $13,000 in total. About $6,300 of the total donations came from the attendees with the remaining donations coming from various sponsors.
"Raising $13,000 in two hours is hard to beat," Reynolds said.
The Johnson County Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organization with all of the members being volunteers. Because of this, the entirety of the proceeds raised, aside from event t-shirt costs, go towards helping cancer patients in Johnson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.