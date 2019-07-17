JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Baby Show took place Saturday, July 13, at the Johnson County Fair.

Ambria Hutchinson was the Grand Champion Girl and Braxton Ralston was the Grand Champion Boy.

Dr. Lawrence Landwehr, Sarah Slagle and Shea Carriger were the judges for the event.

Tients Shippy was the emcee.

Class 1 - Girls 0 to 6 months

1. Delaney Bennett

2. Hagen Manley

3. Auri Hurley

Class 2 - Boys 0 to 6 months

1. Waylon Carlton

2. Bowen Rush

Class 3 - Girls 7 to 12 months

1. Hadlee McCannon

2. Zadie Ralston

Class 4 - Boys 7 to 12 months

1. Leon Beebe

2. Roy Riddler

3. Jack Rice

Class 5 - Girls 13 to 18 months

1. Finley Coffey

2. Haylee Burk

Class 6 - Boys 13 to 18 months

T1. William and Alexander Terry

Class 7 - Girls 19 to 24 months

1. Adrienne Collett

Class 9 - Girls 25 to 36 months

1. Hutchinson

2. Brexley Thomas

3. Kenzlie Carlton

Class 10 - Boys 25 to 36 months

1. Ralston

2. Nikola Stone

Patriotic Class

1. Hutchinson

2. Haylee Burk

3. Adrienne Collett

Beachwear Class

1. Delaney Bennett

2. Burk

3. Emma Shackelford

Cowgirl/Cowboy Class

1. Anastyn Wade

2. Nikola Stone

3. Hutchinson

