JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Baby Show took place Saturday, July 13, at the Johnson County Fair.
Ambria Hutchinson was the Grand Champion Girl and Braxton Ralston was the Grand Champion Boy.
Dr. Lawrence Landwehr, Sarah Slagle and Shea Carriger were the judges for the event.
Tients Shippy was the emcee.
Class 1 - Girls 0 to 6 months
1. Delaney Bennett
2. Hagen Manley
3. Auri Hurley
Class 2 - Boys 0 to 6 months
1. Waylon Carlton
2. Bowen Rush
Class 3 - Girls 7 to 12 months
1. Hadlee McCannon
2. Zadie Ralston
Class 4 - Boys 7 to 12 months
1. Leon Beebe
2. Roy Riddler
3. Jack Rice
Class 5 - Girls 13 to 18 months
1. Finley Coffey
2. Haylee Burk
Class 6 - Boys 13 to 18 months
T1. William and Alexander Terry
Class 7 - Girls 19 to 24 months
1. Adrienne Collett
Class 9 - Girls 25 to 36 months
1. Hutchinson
2. Brexley Thomas
3. Kenzlie Carlton
Class 10 - Boys 25 to 36 months
1. Ralston
2. Nikola Stone
Patriotic Class
1. Hutchinson
2. Haylee Burk
3. Adrienne Collett
Beachwear Class
1. Delaney Bennett
2. Burk
3. Emma Shackelford
Cowgirl/Cowboy Class
1. Anastyn Wade
2. Nikola Stone
3. Hutchinson
