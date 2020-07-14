Johnson County announces Round 1 CARES Act funding recipients

JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Commission announced the first round of funding distributions awarded from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
A total of $801,681 was awarded to 19 entities across Johnson County.
Johnson County was allocated $6.3 million in CARES Act funds from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help combat the harsh economic effects of COVID-19.
Of that $6.3 million, the commission allocated $2 million for the first round of funding.
The Johnson County Commission, pending completed agreements, approved funding distributions for the below organizations in Round 1, for a total of $801,682.
- Bennett L. Turnbow DDS, PC - $5,639
- Central Missouri Community Credit Union - $2,482
- City of Knob Noster, Missouri - $993
- City of Warrensburg, Missouri - $336,419
- Compass Health Inc. - $5,046
- Greater Warrensburg Area Chamber of Commerce - $1,622
- Johnson County Community Health Services - $35,509
- Johnson County Economic Development Corporation - $268
- Johnson County Emergency Management - $1,084.95
- Johnson County Emergency Services Board E-911 - $4,579
- Johnson County Extension - $326
- Johnson County, Missouri - $5,884
- Kingsville R-1 School District - $10,823
- Rise Community Service - $2,337
- Sonic Lawn Care, LLC - $4,110
- Standing in the Gap Ministries - $348
- University of Central Missouri - $11,173
- Warrensburg Main Street Inc. - $325
- Western Missouri Medical Center - $372,712
Award recipients will be required to enter into a written agreement with the county prior to disbursement of awarded funds.
Because the county will be required to repay any funds unused or not used in accordance with the CARES Act stipulations, the Johnson County Commission appointed a four-member Johnson County CARES Fund Review Team.
The team provided recommendation to the commission and assisted in ensuring compliance with the guidance set forth by Johnson County, the State of Missouri and the Department of Treasury.
Applications were open June 1 to June 19 with local governments, non-profits and small businesses eligible to apply.
In order to expedite the process and allow funds to be received more quickly, this round of requests only included reimbursement of eligible expenses or costs during the time period of March 1 through May 31.
Along with applications, supporting documentation such as invoices, receipts and proof of payment were required.
“Each local government needs to be able to show good stewardship of taxpayer resources and I’m proud to say that you’ll find that here in Johnson County," Presiding Commissioner Bill Gabel said. "My fellow commissioners and I have put the right people in the right places to ensure that our CARES funding was used correctly to help Johnson County businesses and organizations. By supporting our local entities, we are helping them regain their footing and hopefully return to business-as-usual. By doing so, the overall economy and the citizens will win. We, the Johnson County Commissioners, are working hard for you and we stand with you.”
Visit jococourthouse.com/cares_information.html for more information on the CARES Funding and future rounds, when determined.
