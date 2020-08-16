JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Commission has announced a portion of the county CARES Act money will soon be made available to local K-12 schools for technology needs, through an application process.
This application and possible funding will assist those K-12 schools located primarily in Johnson County with timely delivery, integration and payment for critical virtual learning tools.
As the global demand for virtual learning technology increases, excessively long supply chains have become another unfortunate hurdle that schools must face during this pandemic.
“Quality education is a top priority in Johnson County. My fellow commissioners and I feel strongly about using the county CARES Funds to assist the schools, students and families of Johnson County. By having increased technology capabilities, we can really make an impact in education and public health during this difficult time and allow students to transition to virtual education, should that need arise,” Presiding Commissioner Bill Gabel said.
Eligible expenses for this category are only those for unbudgeted hardware, software and IT personnel expenses to facilitate the most beneficial virtual learning environment for students and teachers.
A 10 cent match will be paid by the school for every $1 of reimbursement.
Applications will be sent directly to public and private school superintendents and administrators and will be accepted from Aug. 17 - 21.
Following application, the county will review and evaluate the applications, ensuring all expenses are allowable under federal guidelines.
Schools will be notified of award decisions no later than Sept. 1.
As in previous rounds of Johnson County CARES Fund awards, recipients will be required to enter into a written agreement with the county prior to disbursement of awarded funds.
For more information, contact Johnson County Treasurer Heather Reynolds at (660) 747-7411.
