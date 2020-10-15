JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Commission has announced funding distributions for Round 2 funding reimbursement and preapproval requests under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
A total of $3,273,230 was awarded after receiving 55 applications from across Johnson County.
In this second round of funding, local governments, non-profits and small businesses were eligible to apply.
Two types of applications, related to necessary expenditures in response to the COVID-19 health emergency, were accepted:
- Reimbursement only, for the period of March 1, 2020 through Aug. 31, 2020; and
- Preapproval of planned projects, with a completion date no later than Dec. 30, 2020.
Entities could apply for one or both types of applications, which were due on Sept. 15, 2020.
All applications had to satisfy the requirements of the CARES Act and Treasury guidance and be based on requests for:
- Reimbursement of eligible expenses or costs already incurred, excluding business interruption; and/or
- Preapproval of planned projects.
Sufficient supporting documentation such as quotes, bids, invoices, receipts and proof of payment were required.
The county states it reviewed and evaluated all applications for completeness, compliance with the CARES Act requirements and Treasury guidance.
All award recipients will be required to enter into a written agreement with the county prior to disbursement of awarded funds.
The Johnson County Commission, pending completed agreements, approved the following for Round 2 at 90% for every eligible dollar awarded:
- Reimbursement – 25 entities for a total of $602,517; and
- Preapproval – 30 entities for a total of $2,670,714.
The following recipients were approved for reimbursement funding for a total of $602,517.18:
- Center Stage Academy, LLC: $8,218.71
- City of Warrensburg: $226,856.72
- County of Johnson: $51,222.41
- County of Johnson – Sheriff’s Office/Jail: $37,105.60
- Finnane – Robison Dental, LLC: $1,955.11
- Holden R-III School District: $23,097.65
- Johnson County Community Health Services: $74,023.02
- Kingsville R-I School District: $3,366.73
- Leeton R-X School District: $2,943.53
- Powell Gardens: $7,309.01
- University of Missouri – Johnson County Extension: $652.63
- Warrensburg Christian Schools: $4,597.24
- Warrensburg Main Street: $503.02
- Warrensburg R-VI School District: $6,062.59
- Western Missouri Medical Center: $104,490.91
- Café Blackadder: $3,084.05
- Central Missouri Twisters LLC: $4,110.50
- Cruze Boutique LLC: $2,196.04
- Cuttin Up Meat Processing: $14,186.48
- Johnson County Emergency Management Agency: $3,964.37
- Johnson County Emergency Services (E-911): $4,799.11
- Pack N Mail Mailing Center Inc: $3,285.17
- Room 105 dba Heroes Restaurant: $8,829.71
- Standing in the Gap Ministries: $3,868.16
- Triple Fresh LLC dba Pita Pit: $1,788.73
The following recipients were approved for preapproval funding for a total of $2,670,713.74:
- Center Stage Academy, LLC: $1,837.08
- City of Warrensburg: $192,819.58
- County of Johnson: $48,275.78
- County of Johnson – Sheriff’s Office/Jail: $6,944.10
- Finnane – Robison Dental, LLC: $3,426.30
- Holden R-III School District: $233,018.45
- Johnson County Community Health Services: $101,578.70
- Kingsville R-I School District: $11,895.85
- Leeton R-X School District: $39,295.21
- Powell Gardens: $15,105.39
- University of Missouri – Johnson County Extension: $5,477.45
- Warrensburg Christian Schools: $81,442.80
- Warrensburg Main Street: $974.62
- Warrensburg R-VI School District: $1,436,659.44
- Western Missouri Medical Center: $153,740.97
- City of Holden: $14,796.00
- City of Knob Noster: $13,624.32
- Glover, Dyer, Hoke, Anderson LLC: $29,790.00
- Holden Chamber of Commerce: $916.65
- Johnson County Economic Development Corporation: $3,884.71
- Johnson County Fire Protection District: $32,677.52
- Jonna Albert Accounting: $1,428.30
- Lyme Laser Center: $2,365.16
- Morgan Farms-Sarah’s Special Selections: $932.04
- Northside Christian Church: $68,040.00
- Stephen’s Chiropractic: $11,345.40
- Totally Country Meats dba Alewel’s: $31,101.84
- Trails Regional Library: $67,158.43
- The Trendy Bluebird LLC: $840.12
- University of Central Missouri: $59,321.54
Visit jococourthouse.com/cares_information.html for more information on the Johnson County CARES Funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.