JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County is making a second round of applications available to request CARES Act funds.
In this second round of funding, local governments, non-profits and small businesses will be eligible to submit an application.
Two types of applications, related to necessary expenditures in response to the COVID-19 health emergency, will be accepted:
- Reimbursement only, for the period of March 1, 2020 through Aug. 31, 2020;
- Preapproval of planned projects, with a completion date no later than Dec. 30, 2020.
Applications for the second round of funding must satisfy the requirements of the CARES Act and Treasury guidance and be based on requests for reimbursement of eligible expenses or costs already incurred, excluding business interruption; and/or preapproval of planned projects.
Applicants will be required to submit sufficient supporting documentation such as quotes, bids, invoices, receipts and proof of payment.
An expenditure detail tracking spreadsheet will also be made available and is required to be submitted, ensuring accurate information is maintained for future auditing purposes.
Applications for the second round of funding will open on Aug. 31, 2020 and are due on Sept. 15, 2020.
Applicants may apply for one or both types of applications.
The county will then review and evaluate the applications for completeness, compliance with the CARES Act requirements and Treasury guidance, and anticipates making award decisions the week ending Oct. 9, 2020.
Award recipients will be required to enter into a written agreement with the county prior to disbursement of awarded funds.
Applications will be available on the county website, jococourthouse.com, on Aug. 31, 2020.
There will also be additional informational resources made available at that time, including frequently asked questions and an educational video to provide guidance on the application process.
On April 28, 2020, the county received information and guidance from the office of the Missouri State Treasurer regarding the distribution of CARES Act funds from the State of Missouri to Johnson County.
After approving and returning a certification for payment to the State of Missouri, on May 6, Johnson County received $6,342,551.
The Commission has taken a multi-round approach in distributing the Johnson County CARES Funds, with three anticipated rounds.
In July 2020, Johnson County announced the first round of funding distributions awarded from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
A total of $801,352.57 was awarded to 19 entities across Johnson County.
On Aug. 14, 2020, Johnson County announced the Rapid Relief-Technology for K-12 Schools, where a portion of the county CARES Act money would be made available to K-12 Schools for technology needs, through a special application process.
This application and possible funding will assist those K-12 schools located primarily in Johnson County with timely delivery, integration and payment for critical virtual learning tools.
Questions regarding the second round application process may be directed to Johnson County Treasurer Heather Reynolds at (660) 747-7411 or by email at hreynolds@jocotreasurer.com.
