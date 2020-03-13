WARRENSBURG - The Johnson County Ambulance District in coordination with Johnson County Central Dispatch, Warrensburg Fire Department, Knob Noster Fire Department, Holden Fire and Rescue and Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 2 met and identified the need to alter the first responders' emergency response plan due to the emerging situation centered around COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
Johnson County Central Dispatch will continue to utilize the nationally recognized Emergency Medical Dispatch system to screen and identify high-risk calls.
Dispatch will notify responding crews and assign a dispatch priority.
That priority level will determine if first responders will be toned to the call.
First responders will continue to respond to all life-threatening calls for service.
They will also respond to 911 calls when an ambulance is responding from outside the first-responder's run area or when specifically requested by an ambulance.
First responder agencies will suspend all responses to non-life-threatening calls.
These changes were implemented due to the limited availability of personal protective equipment available for first responders and to limit the potential exposure and transmission of any viruses.
The Johnson County Ambulance District will continue to respond to all 911 calls and calls for service.
"The public health is our number one priority and we will continue to prioritize them while attempting to also protect our first responders," a JCAD press release states.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) activated a statewide public hotline for citizens needing guidance regarding the coronavirus. Call this hotline if you are concerned or unsure of your condition, (877) 435-8411.
The CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) has recommended staying home, avoiding public areas and public transportation if you are feeling ill.
If you feel sick and think you need treatment, call your doctor's office first and get advice from them before arriving.
If you have a medical emergency, call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.