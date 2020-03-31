WARRENSBURG — As of Tuesday, March 31, the Johnson County Ambulance District Business Office will be closed to the public.
JCAD stated it will still work to ensure medical claims are taken care of for its patients.
To speak to someone in the business office, call (660) 747-5735.
If there is no answer, leave a message and JCAD states it will return the call as soon as possible.
If a caller has a medical emergency, dial 911.
