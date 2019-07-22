The Johnson County Sheriff's Office placed Jeffrey L. Bierbrodt, 35, Missouri Valley, Iowa, on a 24-hour investigative hold on Wednesday, July 17, after assisting the University of Central Missouri Department of Public Safety with a sexual exploitation of a minor investigation.
DPS Sgt. Scott Lewis advised the Johnson County Sheriff's Office that a teenage girl disclosed she had been in a sexual relationship with Bierbrodt while she lived in Iowa.
Lewis said the 16-year-old and Bierbrodt traveled to UCM for a conference and Bierbrodt is reported to have solicited nude images from the girl and provided nude images of his genitalia to her.
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office interviewed the victim, who disclosed she had had intercourse with Bierbrodt on multiple occasions while at his home in Iowa.
Bierbrodt validated this information during an interview with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
According to Sheriff's Office information, Bierbrodt is being held on charges of furnishing child pornography to a child, three counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child with bond set at $100,000.
KETV 7 in Omaha, Nebraska, reported Bierbrodt is a firefighter with the Missouri Valley Fire Department in Iowa.
The fire department released a statement Sunday night, July 21, on its Facebook page: "Firefighter Jeff Bierbrodt was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case the moment we were made aware of his arrest. This in no way reflects on the great men and women of the Missouri Valley Fire Department and our commitment to the citizens of Missouri Valley."
