Johnson County announced it is accepting applications for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) Funding.
Local government agencies, non-profit entities and small businesses are eligible to apply for CARES Funds for expenses used for action taken to respond to the public health emergency.
Review the news release and the most recent guidance provided by the Missouri Treasurer's office as a reference for determining recipient qualification.
Entities wishing to apply for CARES funds will fill out an application.
The following time line has been established for the first round of funding awards ($2,000,000 cap in first round):
- June 1 - Applications are made available to entities
- June 19 - Applications for reimbursement of expenses incurred from March 1 to May 31, 2020, with supporting documentation are due
- July 10 - Notification to applicant of the award decision will occur on or before this date
Additional rounds of funding will be made available after July 10, with more information on those opportunities to follow.
For information regarding submission of an application, contact Johnson County Treasurer Heather Reynolds at hreynolds@iococourthouse.com or (660) 747-7411.
On March 27, Congress passed, and President Donald Trump signed into law the CARES Act, which established the Coronavirus Relief Fund and appropriated $150 billion to the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Under the CARES Act, the funds are to be used to make payments for specified uses based on the requirements of the CARES Act requirements and United States Department of Treasury guidance.
Generally, the CARES Act provides that payments may only be used to cover costs that: (1) are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19; (2) were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27 for the government; and (3) were incurred during the period that begins on March 1 and ends on December 30.
Expenditures must be used for actions taken to respond to the public health emergency.
Funds may not be used to fill shortfalls in government revenue to cover expenditures that would not otherwise qualify under the CARES Act.
Expenditures using CARES Act fund payments must be reasonably necessary.
For further information, refer to the guidance issued by Treasury on April 22 and May 4.
On April 28, Johnson County received information and guidance from the office of the Missouri State Treasurer regarding the distribution of CARES Act funds from the State of Missouri to Johnson County.
After approving and returning a certification for payment to the State of Missouri, on May 6, Johnson County received $6,342,551.
Process
Over the course of the past three weeks, Johnson County has reviewed the requirements of the CARES Act and the guidance issued by the Department of Treasury and has been working to identify community priorities and develop an application process to allow applicants to request CARES Act funds and make award decisions for the use of funds.
Application
The county is making an application available to request CARES Act funds.
Initially, for the first round of funding, local governments, non-profits and small businesses will be eligible to submit an application.
Applications for the first round of funding must be based on requests for reimbursement of eligible expenses or costs already incurred, excluding business interruption during the period March 1 through May 31 and must satisfy the requirements of the CARES Act and Treasury guidance.
Applicants will be required to submit sufficient supporting documentation such as invoices, receipts and proof of payment.
The county is allocating $2 million of the CARES Act funds for the first round of award decisions.
Applications for the first round of funding are due on June 19.
The county will then review and evaluate the applications for completeness (including supporting documentation), compliance with the CARES Act requirements and Treasury guidance, and anticipates making award decisions the week ending July 10.
Award recipients will be required to enter into a written agreement with the county prior to disbursement of awarded funds.
The application is available on the county website, jococourthouse.com or by email from Heather Reynolds, Treasurer at hreynolds@jocotreasurer.com.
Questions regarding the application process may be directed to Heather Reynolds at 6(60) 747-7411 or by email.
Depending upon the number of applications received and amount of funds awarded in the first round of funding, the county states it anticipates potential additional rounds of funding.
