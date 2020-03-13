MU Extension, 4-H and local and state health officials are closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation with the coronavirus and COVID-19.
Due to the university’s recent restrictions on travel and events, and out of an abundance of caution with respect to the rapidly evolving situation, it has been decided to postpone the Johnson County 4-H Carnival scheduled for March 21 until May 2.
For more information, review the resources at muhealth.org/conditions-treatments/medicine/infectious-disease/coronavirus.
If you have questions, contact listl@missouri.edu or hallke@missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.