HOLDEN — Eligible voters in Johnson County voted “No” on the lone question in the county’s special election on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
The special election was in regards to the Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 2.
The ballot language read, “Shall the Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 2 of Johnson County, Missouri be authorized to increase its property tax levy in the amount of 25 cents per $100 assessed valuation to provide funds for support of the District?”
Of the 373 voters, 64% (238) voted “No” while 36% (135) voted “Yes.”
Of the 6,232 registered voters, 6% voted in Tuesday’s special election.
These results are unofficial until the vote is certified at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
This is not the first time the Fire Protection District No. 2 has put a similar issue on the ballot.
Fire Protection District No. 2 asked for a 27-cent increase in the property tax levy on the November 2018 ballot.
The issued failed by eight votes in 2018. A manual count confirmed the results.
Tuesday’s special election was open to registered voters in the Pittsville, Kingsville, Rose Hill and Madison precincts.
However, it did not include those that live within the city limits of Holden.
County Clerk Diane Thompson said only those who pay for the services of Fire Protection District No. 2 were eligible to vote.
The only two open polling locations were Elm Spring Baptist Church, 570 N.W. 1601st Road, Kingsville, and Holden City Hall, 101 W. 3rd St.
Due to the location of the voting, the vote was resolved in Holden.
The Holden polling location tallied 168 voters; the Kingsville location tallied 164 voters; and 41 absentee ballots were cast.
