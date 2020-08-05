Johnson Countians cast their votes for state positions in primary election

JOHNSON COUNTY — In Johnson County 8,590 total ballots were cast in the Primary Election on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Johnson County voters gave incumbent Mike Parson 71.15% of the vote (4,052 votes) in the Missouri governor Republican nomination race. Nicole Galloway received 86.98% of the vote (2,224 votes) for the Democratic nomination. Unopposed for the Libertarian nomination, Rik Combs received 85 votes. Unopposed for the Green Party nomination, Jerome Bauer received 8 votes.
Incumbent Mike Kehoe received 60.4% of the vote (3,159 votes) in the Missouri lieutenant governor Republican nomination race in Johnson County. Alissia Canady received 75.01% of the vote (1,840 votes) for the Democratic nomination. Unopposed for the Libertarian nomination, Bill Slantz received 84 votes. Unopposed for the Green Party nomination, Kelley Dragoo received 8 votes.
Incumbent Secretary of State John (Jay) Ashcroft (5,346 votes) was unopposed for the Republican nomination. Yinka Faleti (2,360 votes) was unopposed for the Democratic nomination. Carl Freese (87 votes) was unopposed for the Libertarian nomination. Paul Lehmann (8 votes) was unopposed for the Green Party nomination. Paul Venable (3 votes) was unopposed for the Constitutional nomination.
Incumbent State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick (5,272 votes) was unopposed for the Republican nomination. Vicki Englund (2,382 votes) was unopposed for the Democratic nomination. Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff (85 votes) was unopposed for the Libertarian nomination. Joseph Civettini (8 votes) was unopposed for the Green Party nomination.
Incumbent Attorney General Eric Schmitt (5,265 votes) was unopposed for the Republican nomination. Rich Finneran (1,295 votes) defeated Elad Gross (1,125 votes) for the Democratic nomination in Johnson County with 53.5% of the vote. Kevin Babock (88 votes) was unopposed for the Libertarian nomination.
Incumbent Vicky Hartzler received 77.2% of the vote (4,362 votes) in the fourth district U.S. representative Republican nomination race in Johnson County, defeating Neal Gist (1,288 votes). Lindsey Simmons (2,391 votes) was unopposed for the Democratic nomination. Steven Koonse (45 votes) defeated Robert Smith (44 votes) for the Libertarian nomination in Johnson County.
Incumbent 21st District State Senator Denny Hoskins (5,145 votes) was unopposed for the Republican nomination. Mark Bliss (84 votes) was unopposed for the Libertarian nomination.
Kurtis Gregory (1,418 votes) was unopposed for the Republican nomination to the position of 51st district state representative. William (Bill) Wayne (21 votes) was unopposed for the Libertarian nomination.
Incumbent 52nd District State Representative Bradley Pollitt (355 votes) was unopposed for the Republican nomination. He will be unopposed in the upcoming general election.
Terry Thompson (182 votes) was unopposed for the Republican nomination to the position of 53rd district state representative. Connie Simmons (49 votes) received 79.03% of the vote for the Democratic nomination, defeating Ron Fauss (13 votes) in Johnson County. Cameron Pack (1 vote) was unopposed for the Libertarian nomination.
Incumbent 54th District State Representative Dan Houx (3,305 votes) was unopposed for the Republican nomination. James Williams (1,409 votes) was unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
