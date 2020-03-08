KANSAS CITY — The No. 15 Central Missouri Jennies are MIAA Tournament champions after topping Emporia State 82-75 Sunday, March 8, at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
"I thought that was a high-level, classic tournament championship and Emporia State was extremely, extremely good and gave us fits defensively until we finally just put Vanny (Morgan VanHyfte) on (Mollie) Mousey and she dogged her pretty well," Central Missouri coach Dave Slifer said.
This is UCM's first MIAA Tournament championship since 1990.
This is the Jennies eighth tournament title in program history.
"I am extremely proud that these are the kids that did it," Slifer said of winning the conference tournament title. "That was about as much fun coaching as I have had."
After a Megan Skaggs layup got the scoring started and gave UCM a 2-0 lead, Emporia State went on a 6-0 run thanks to a pair of three's with eight minutes, 27 seconds left in the first quarter.
Emporia State led 6-2.
The Jennies returned the favor with an 8-0 run ending with a 10-6 Jennie lead with 6:58 left in the quarter.
VanHyfte gave UCM the lead on a three, 7-6, with 7:31 left in the frame.
The Jennies would hold that lead until the third quarter.
UCM led 24-16 at the end of one quarter and 45-40 at the end of the first half.
The Jennies put up 24 points in the first quarter while Emporia State duplicated the effort in the second.
The Jennies offense sputtered in the third quarter as the Emporia State offense stayed hot.
The Jennies shot 25% from the field in the frame.
The third quarter was the only quarter the Jennies did not score more than 20 points.
"We looked so good early and they could not guard us and then all of a sudden third quarter we struggled," Slifer said.
Mounsey gave the Hornets their first lead since the first quarter with 7:28 left in the third.
Mounsey hit a three and the Hornets went up 49-47.
The Hornets led by as much as seven, 59-52, in the frame with 1:42 left in the quarter.
The Jennies chipped it down to four, 59-55, on a Nija Collier three with 31 seconds left in the third.
Mounsey hit a three with 14 seconds left in the quarter sending the Jennies into the fourth quarter down 62-55.
"The seven-point deficit just felt like 15," Slifer said.
A change of quarter was just what the doctor ordered for the Jennies offense in the fourth.
The UCM Jennies scored 27 points in the final frame to secure the conference tournament championship.
Emporia State held its lead until less than three minutes left in the game.
"We never felt out of the game," Fleming said.
The Jennies tied the game at 73-73 with 2:40 left in the game on a Skaggs three.
Morgan Fleming then gave the Jennies their final lead of the game with a basket at 2:03 left to make it 75-73 Jennies.
The Skaggs three started an 8-0 Jennies run that ran out to 78-73 UCM.
It was capped by a VanHyfte three with 25 seconds left in the game.
"It's not about the X's and O's, its about the Meg and Mo's," Slifer said. "It was all about the Meg and Mo's the last five minutes and Vanny said, nah, you know what I like that too and she chipped in a huge play."
Mounsey scored ESU's final points on free throws with 22 seconds left. The Jennies led 78-75 and went on to win 82-75.
"It has been a long time coming," Slifer said. "Emporia has knocked us out quite a few years."
Mounsey led all scorers with 37 points.
"We said in the locker room that we cannot let one player beat our team," Skaggs said. "We kind of showed that in the fourth quarter."
Collier led the Jennies with 20 points.
Skaggs and Fleming each had 19 while VanHyfte chipped in 12.
"It means a lot," Skaggs said. "This was a big goal for us at the beginning of the season."
Mounsey and Fleming were named tournament co-MVPs.
Along with Fleming, Skaggs and Collier were also named to the MIAA All-Tournament Team for the Jennies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.