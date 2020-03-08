WARRENSBURG – There is still college basketball left to be played in Warrensburg in the 2019-2020 season.
The No. 15 team in the nation, the University of Central Missouri Jennies, learned Sunday night, March 8, it has earned the No. 1 seed in the Central Region of the NCAA DII Womens Basketball Championship.
"It has been since 2002 since I have been part of hosting a regional and that left me with a bad taste in my mouth,” UCM coach Dave Slifer said Sunday afternoon after winning the MIAA Tournament. “I am super excited to host the regional at Warrensburg.”
As the No. 1 seed, the Jennies will host the eight-team Central Region bracket.
This is the fourth straight season Central Missouri is a part of the eight-team field.
This will be the seventh time UCM has hosted an NCAA Regional Championship and its first since 1990.
“I would go to a battle, go to a game with these guys on my team any time,” Slifer said.
The Jennies along with the rest of the MIAA make up the Central Region with the Northern Sun and Great American conferences.
“We are going to have some good teams from our conference and the region there,” Slifer said.
The winner of each conference tournament wins their respective conference's automatic bid.
The remaining five bids all go to at-large teams.
UCM earned the MIAA's automatic bid by winning its eighth MIAA Tournament Championship against Emporia State 82-75.
Also earning automatic bids were Northern Sun Conference champions St. Cloud State and Great American Conference champs Southeastern Oklahoma State.
Minnesota Duluth, Emporia State, Sioux Falls, Southwestern Oklahoma State and Fort Hays State all earned at-large bids.
In Friday's, March 13, quarterfinal round games, the Jennies will play eighth-seeded Southwestern Oklahoma State.
Other first-round games include No. 2 Minnesota Duluth versus No. 7 Fort Hays State, No. 3 Sioux Falls versus No. 6 St. Cloud State and No. 4 Emporia State versus No. 5 Southeastern Oklahoma State.
The Central Region Tournament will take place at the UCM Multipurpose Building Friday, March 13, through Monday, March 16.
Friday will see all four quarterfinal round games, followed by the two semifinal round games Saturday and the Regional Championship Monday night.
“Our job is to get rested up and get ready for a regional tournament," Slifer said.
NCAA Central Region Rankings
1. Central Missouri (27-4)
2. Minnesota Duluth (26-6)
3. Sioux Falls (26-6)
4. Emporia State (24-7)
5. Southeastern Oklahoma State (22-7)
6. Saint Cloud State (23-7)
7. Fort Hays State (23-7)
8. Southwestern Oklahoma State (21-8)
