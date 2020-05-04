As Johnson County and the state of Missouri are scheduled to begin phasing open “normal” operations in the coming week, the Johnson County Fire Protection District announced it has elected to continue its current practices to allow its personnel to continue social distancing.
On March 18, the JCFPD altered operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At that time, JCFPD immediately suspended all non-emergency functions, which included in-person staff meetings and trainings.
In response to the suspension of the district’s in-person training programs, JCFPD’s Training and Safety Division began offering live online training programs to the district’s firefighters.
This was aimed at providing personnel an opportunity to continue practicing social distancing while also continuing to provide ongoing learning and development to district firefighters.
Additionally, the district’s Administrative Office is closed to the public and to non-administrative personnel in an effort to allow those working in the office to practice social distancing while continuing to perform their essential duties in the office.
In a press release, JCFPD stated the purpose of continuing these practices is to allow the opening of public areas and evaluate the continued effectiveness of attempting to control the spread of COVID-19 prior to bringing its personnel together for non-emergency functions.
This continuation includes non-emergency functions, including in-person staff meetings and trainings, being suspended through the entire month of May.
JCFPD states the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to be monitored and a decision about continuing in-person training in June will be made prior to June 1.
When the district reopens the Administrative Office to the public, notice will be provided utilizing the district’s website and Facebook page.
The JCFPD Administrative Office can be reached by phone or email at (660) 747-5220 or jcfpd@jcfpd.net.
The JCFPD states it is following best practices and taking necessary steps to protect all members of the district and the community.
JCFPD states residents should be assured that when an emergency requiring a district response occurs, firefighters will respond.
For the latest updates on COVID-19 in Johnson County, visit facebook.com/jocomoemergencyoperations.
More information about the JCFPD can be found online at jcfpd.net or on Facebook at facebook.com/johnsoncountyfpd.
