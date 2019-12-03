WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Fire Protection District One firefighters responded at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, to Casey’s General Store, 4 S.E. 125 Road, where smoke had filled the building.
Employees and customers evacuated the building.
After investigating the source of the smoke, the JCFPD said a furnace overheated which caused smoke to fill the building.
The building was deemed safe to re-enter at 11:45 a.m.
