JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 1 responded to several fires Saturday, March 7, Sunday, March 8, and Monday, March 9, throughout the county.
Leeton
JCFPD firefighters responded to the report of a structure fire Saturday morning in the 200 block of Wall Street in Leeton.
Firefighters arrived on scene around 9:50 a.m. to a vacant house, scheduled for demolition, fully involved.
Stations 1, 2, 9 and 10 had the fire under control by 10:25 a.m. and left the scene around noon.
JCFPD No. 1 Fire Chief Larry Jennings said a truck was also burned in the fire and the fire was caused by an outside yard debris fire.
Southwest 95th Road
JCFPD Station No. 1 firefighters responded to the report of a structure fire Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of Southwest 95th Road.
Firefighters arrived on scene about 1:20 p.m. and had the fire under control by about 3:25 p.m.
Jennings said the roof of the structure was fully consumed and the structure suffered from heavy interior flame, smoke and water damage.
The scene was cleared at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
No one was in the residence at the time of the fire.
Jennings said the cause of the fire is undetermined.
Station 1 responded to the report of a fire at the same structure about 7:25 a.m. Sunday and cleared the scene at 9:12 a.m.
Jennings said there was no significant additional damage to the structure.
Grass fire
JCFPD No. 1 responded to a small grass fire from a controlled burn about noon on Saturday in the 800 block of Highway H.
Jennings said the fire was under control by 12:04 p.m. and crews cleared the scene at 12:10 p.m.
Dumpster fire
JCFPD No. 1 Station 10 responded to a dumpster fire about 11:20 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Southeast Highway Y.
The fire was under control about 11:45 a.m. and the scene was cleared about noon.
Brush and timber fires
JCFPD No. 1 Stations 1, 4,10 and 11 responded to a controlled burn that was reported to have gotten out of control and arrived on scene around 1:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Southeast 601st Road.
The fire was under control by about 3:35 p.m. and the scene was clear about 5:20 p.m.
Stations 1 and 6 later responded to a grass and brush fire and arrived on scene at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Northeast Highway CC.
The fire was under control by 4:05 p.m. and the scene was cleared by 5:40 p.m.
Jennings said approximately 10 to 15 acres burned due to a control burn that got out of hand.
Utility pole catches fire
JCFPD No. 1 responded to the report of the top of a utility pole on fire and arrived on scene about 6:50 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of 581st Road.
Jennings said crews arrived to find the top of a utility pole smoldering and had the fire under control by 7 a.m.
Jennings said the utility company was contacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.