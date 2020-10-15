JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the report of a fire in a field Wednesday, Oct. 14.
JCFPD Fire Chief Larry Jennings said crews received the call at 5:28 a.m. and arrived on scene at 5:51 a.m. to a combine harvester on fire in a bean field near 321 Road and Highway H.
Station 1 in Warrensburg and Station 8 in Fayetteville responded to the fire.
The JCFPD reports a portion of the field was also on fire.
Jennings said fires in remote and rural locations, such as a field, involve shuttling water to the fire, rather than connecting to a fire hydrant, and are further complicated by dry conditions and dust in fields at harvest time and weather conditions.
Jennings said dust can collect in farm machinery and become heated from the machinery to the point it ignites.
The exact cause of the fire was not determined.
Crews had the fire under control at 6:08 a.m. and left the scene at 7:20 a.m.
