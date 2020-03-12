JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 2 responded to a confirmed structure fire Wednesday, March 11, arriving on scene about 8:50 a.m. in the 800 block of Northwest 1801st Road.
JCFPD No. 2 Fire Chief David Miller said the first apparatus on scene reported one Skid steer fully involved and a barn with smoke showing in the roof area.
Stations 2 and 5 with the JCFPD No. 2 and automatic aid from Sni Valley Fire Protection District for a tanker responded to the fire.
Both the barn and skid steer were extinguished with the skid steer being considered a total loss and the barn having structural damage to the roof.
Firefighters remained on scene for an hour on overhaul and cleanup, clearing the scene by about 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.