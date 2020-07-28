JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Fire Protection District has released enhanced photos of a subject and a vehicle believed to be in connection to the arson of a church north of Leeton.
The JCFPD responded to the report of a structure fire about 11:30 p.m. July 5 at 805 S.E. 251 Road.
The century-old Harmony Baptist Church was fully involved when crews arrived on scene and the fire was extinguished about 1:30 a.m. July 6.
The origin of the fire was investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshall with assistance from the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives and the Johnson County Fire Investigation Unit and the cause was determined to be incendiary, intentionally ignited.
The investigation is ongoing.
The JCFPD is asking that anyone with information about the fire to contact the Missouri State Fire Marshal or the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The fire marshall can be reached at 1-800-39-ARSON (1-800-392-7766).
The ATF can be reached by texting “ATFKC” to 63975.
