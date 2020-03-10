JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 2 firefighters worked to put out numerous structure and grass fires between Tuesday, March 3, and Thursday, March 5.
Pleasant Hill
JCFPD No. 2 responded to a 10-acre grass fire on the afternoon on March 3 at 314 N.W. 1971st Road.
The first apparatus on scene reported the large grass fire was reaching the brush, with one shed on fire on the back of the property.
Firefighters remained on scene for several hours working on two brush piles, one shed with minor damage and hot spots.
Stations 1 and 5 of JCFPD No. 2 responded to the call.
Dispatch received the call at 1:36 p.m. and crews were on scene at 2:03 p.m.
Crews cleared the scene at 4:16 p.m.
650 S.W. 1601 Road, Holden
JCFPD No. 2 Stations 1, 3, 4 and 5 responded to the report of a structure fire on the afternoon of March 3 at 650 S.W. 1601st Road.
The first apparatus on scene reported two barns on fire with a one-acre grass fire.
Firefighters remained on scene for hot spots and clean up.
Dispatch received the call at 3:50 p.m.
Crews were on scene at 4:01 p.m. and cleared the scene at 5 p.m.
1325 N.W. 500 Road, Holden
JCFPD No. 2 responded to one fully involved barn fire, which was threatening to catch fire to three other barns, on Thursday afternoon, March 5, at 1325 N.W. 500th Road.
The first apparatus on scene reported the fully involved barn fire, a small grass fire and brush pile burning.
The fully involved barn was considered a total loss.
The second barn had fire in the hay loft and roof area, causing minor damage to the structure.
The other two barns had minor damage from heat and embers.
Firefighters remained on scene for several hours doing overhaul and hot spot.
JCFPD No. 2 Stations 2, 3 and 5 and JCFPD Station 5 responded to the report.
Dispatch received the call at 2:39 p.m. and crews were on scene at 2:46 p.m.
Crews cleared the scene at 6:40 p.m.
