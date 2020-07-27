WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 1 responded to a report of a vehicle fire early Friday morning, July 24, at 13 S.W. 255 Road, Warrensburg.
JCFPD No. 1 was notified of the fire at 12:56 a.m. Friday and crews arrived on scene at 1:12 a.m.
JCFPD No. 1 Chief Larry Jennings said fire was coming from the vehicle, a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser, upon arrival and suppression efforts were initiated.
Jennings said the fire was under control by 1:19 a.m. and firefighters cleared the scene at 3:03 a.m.
Jennings said no injuries were reported.
Jennings said the Johnson County Sheriff's Department and an investigator from the Missouri Division of Fire Safety were requested to conduct an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire.
The fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.