Johnson County Emergency Management Agency is currently responding to a mutual aid request from Saline County Emergency Management, regarding a resource request for tents to assist with a drive-thru mass testing site within the county.
Large industrial locations within Saline County have served as the heart of a significant outbreak of COVID-19 in the county.
The outbreaks at the two plants have contributed to making Saline County one of the state's most-affected rural counties in Missouri.
Personnel from JCEMA will deliver assets to be utilized at the Saline County testing site.
JCEMA stated this deployment of resources will not impact operations in Johnson County as additional resources will still be available in the local jurisdiction.
