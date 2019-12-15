WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Emergency Management Agency Volunteer Juanita Moore and JCEMA Deputy Director Cassidy Poteet received approval as members of the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency's Disaster Medical Assistance Team (MO-DMAT-1) and Missouri Mortuary Response Team (MO-MORT-1) in August and November, respectively.
MO DMAT-1 and MO MORT-1 operate at the request of the Governor's Office in the case of a disaster in which medical care could be needed, as medical care can quickly overwhelm the healthcare system during a disaster.
While the MO DMAT-1 and MO MORT-1 teams have different purposes, they often work together during large-scale disasters.
Moore will be specifically with MO DMAT-1 as a registered nurse while Poteet will be on both MO DMAT-1 and MO MORT-1 with the administration section.
The teams operate out of three strategic locations across Missouri: Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield.
The MO DMAT-1 and MO MORT-1 teams are made up of medical professionals and para-professionals who can assist area health systems responding to disasters by providing expert patient care.
The teams of professionals respond to events and perform their roles as they do at their primary jobs.
"I applied for DMAT because I really wanted the opportunity to be involved with helping people when they need it most," Poteet said. "This provides me a wonderful opportunity to do that. I am looking forward to the opportunities that I am going to get from being a part of DMAT."
Those hoping to join the teams must first send in an application and resume and complete an interview.
Having applied for an administrative position, Poteet needed knowledge of NIMS Incident Command Systems, disaster response organizations and their operations and a good understanding of other administrative services such as procurement, financial managements and personnel and supply management.
Applicants were also asked to have completed NIMS related courses including ICS-100 and ICS-700, along with having one year of experience in a related field.
Poteet said her position as JCEMA deputy director provided her the experience and knowledge needed to become a part of the MO DMAT-1 and MO MORT-1 teams.
"My position at Johnson County Emergency Management Agency is really to thank for ensuring that I have the education, training and experiences needed to be a candidate for this position," Poteet said. "I have learned so much from personnel and financial management to how to efficiently and effectively sandbag and I hope to carry all this experience into DMAT."
Moore applied for a registered nursing position, which entails working with doctors to provide medical treatment wherever the team is deployed to.
In addition to being a volunteer at JCEMA, Moore has gained experience for her position as a MO DMAT-1 registered nurse at her full-time job as a nurse leader at Lee's Summit Medical Center where she has also taken part in leadership training and is also a member of the county's Community Emergency Response Training team.
"I have been trained to be able to react to whatever is going on and deal with it," Moore said.
The MO DMAT-1 and MO MORT-1 teams respond to natural disasters such as a tornadoes and floods; protect and save lives in the wake of a terrorist attack or man-made disaster; provide support in the wake of a disease outbreak; or respond during times of mass fatalities.
When responding to a disaster location, a mobile emergency room is set up, with capabilities similar to a standard emergency room.
Operations are based out of tents or available structures with pharmaceuticals, wound care, cardiac, respiratory and diagnostic equipment being used.
Team member positions include nurse practitioners/physician assistants, medical officers, registered nurses, respiratory therapists, paramedics, pharmacists, safety specialists and logistical specialists.
"They're always in need of people volunteering who have the experience and want to do something to help out people," Moore said. "A lot of people tell me, 'Oh that'd be great,' but don't jump in and get involved."
