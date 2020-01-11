WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Emergency Management Agency Director Troy Armstrong has been appointed as interim president of the Missouri Emergency Management Association (MOEMA) Board of Directors.
Armstrong also currently serves as the organization's Region A director and will handle the responsibilities of both positions until the re-election of a president in the spring 2020.
Armstrong's three-year term as Region A director will also end in 2020 and will be up for re-appointment.
At the moment, Armstrong said he has not decided if he will run for the position of MOEMA Board of Directors president in 2020.
Armstrong explained that he would not want to further pursue the position if he finds it affects his ability to maintain his numerous other positions.
Armstrong said he plans to use his time as interim president to determine if he wishes to continue serving in the position once the interim period is concluded.
However, he said if he decides against running for the position of president, he will apply for re-election of Region A director.
Chet Hunter was the previous MOEMA Board of Director president.
Armstrong said Hunter decided to pursue a different position.
