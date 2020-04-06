WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Emergency Management Agency announced the April 18 Household Hazardous Waste Collection date has been canceled.
The remaining Household Hazardous Waste Collection 2020 dates include May 15, June 19 July 18, Aug. 14, Sept. 18 and Oct. 10.
Each collection runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 326 E. North St., the red building across from the Johnson County Road and Bridge Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.