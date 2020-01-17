WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Emergency Management Agency has activated the county-wide Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in response to winter weather impacting the county.
An EOC is a central command and control facility for strategic operations during a disaster.
The EOC is currently at a level four of enhanced monitoring, the lowest EOC activation and requires EMA staff in support functions only, with specified partner agencies providing additional support from their headquarters or remotely.
