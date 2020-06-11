WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Community Health Services announced Thursday, June 11, that the county will lift all restrictions in response to COVID-19 beginning Tuesday, June 16.
This follows the recent announcement by Gov. Mike Parson moving Missouri into phase two of recovery, also beginning June 16.
JCCHS stated the county has seen numbers at a manageable level, allowing Johnson County to reopen completely.
JCCHS stated that although restrictions will be lifted, it is important to remember that the virus is still prevalent.
All individuals, including the high risk population, are encouraged to continue following social distancing recommendations and take extra precautions to protect themselves and others when social distancing is not an option.
While Johnson County will reopen, businesses may implement additional safety measures.
JCCHS states this can help mitigate the risk of COVID-19 to protect employees, patrons and those entering the establishment.
While restrictions will be lifted, local officials continue to have the authority to put further rules, regulations or ordinances in place to ensure the safety of the community.
