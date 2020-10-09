JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County Community Health Services announced eight more deaths in Johnson County due to COVID-19.
This brings the total of COVID-19 deaths confirmed by JCCHS to 14.
JCCHS states the deaths occurred in late September through early October to residents in long-term care facilities in the area.
JCCHS Community Outreach Coordinator Kerri Lewis said the deaths did not all occur at the same facility, but declined to confirm which facilities they occurred at and how many facilities they occurred at.
“As an organization, and with as few long-term care facilities that we have within our county, (we) would prefer we not disclose at this point how many facilities were involved,” Lewis said. “It would be up to the facility to make that announcement. The deaths have been at multiple locations throughout the county since our first reported death.”
Lewis also said the JCCHS Board of Trustees were not made aware of the eight additional deaths when they made the decision to reissue the Face Covering Order on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
This is the first instance of JCCHS reporting multiple COVID-19 deaths at once.
Lewis said when a Johnson County resident with COVID-19 passes away, the death is not always a result of the virus.
“With a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, not every single death is confirmed as a COVID-19 related death,” Lewis said.
Lewis said whether or not the death is a result of COVID-19 is determined by a primary care physician.
Lewis said this can usually be determined within one to two days, but in this instance a number of deaths occurred within the span of five days, so the process to confirm whether the deaths were caused by COVID-19 took longer than usual.
While 14 of the deaths have been reported as directly related to COVID-19 complications by the county health agency, an additional two deaths were reported by The Arbors at Harmony Gardens — Memory Care Assisted Living by Americare, 539 E. Young Ave., Warrensburg. According to operational leadership at the facility, two COVID-19-related deaths occurred at its facility Aug. 23 and Aug. 25. The deaths reported by The Arbors did not meet the health agency’s qualifications to be determined as a COVID-19 death.
JCCHS reminds residents to stay home when not feeling well as even the mildest symptoms can spread and become more severe for others.
JCCHS also states it is important to wear a mask when in any public location as the virus could unknowingly be spread to others.
For more information, visit Johnsoncountyhealth.org or call the State of Missouri Hotline at 877-435-8411.
