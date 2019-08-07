WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Community Health Services, in partnership with Whiteman Air Force Base and Johnson County Emergency Management personnel, conducted a Strategic National Stockpile, or Medical Countermeasure Supply Exercise, in order to train and test procedures should an incident arise that would require use of the vaccines or other supplies.
“It is critical that the health department be able to test the plans we have in place and involve our community partners such as Whiteman Air Force Base so that all parties are familiar with the process should an emergency occur,” Anthony Arton, administrator for Johnson County Community Health Services, said.
The scenario for the exercise was an anthrax release at Whiteman AFB with 500 base personnel potentially exposed.
In the scenario, Johnson County Community Health Service staff was contacted about the release and a closed point of dispensing procedure was implemented.
JCCHS staff was dispatched to retrieve vaccine from the Strategic National Stockpile, and deliver to waiting Whiteman AFB personnel to distribute to those exposed at the base.
In order to simulate the scenario, JCCHS activated already in place procedures and agreements with partners such as Arwood’s Furniture for use of a delivery vehicle.
Staff then picked up pizzas, that symbolized vaccine, dressed in protective clothing and masks and proceeded to deliver the pizza, “vaccine,” to awaiting WAFB personnel to distribute to those exposed.
“We’ve learned from public health emergencies from around the world that there is no collaboration without planning,” Troy Armstrong, director for Johnson County Emergency Management, said. “JCCHS is proactive in building these pre-incident relationships which are vital to an actual response. The utilization of pizza for the ‘medical countermeasures’ didn’t hurt to help boost participation either.”
Exercise participants included Johnson County Community Health Services, Whiteman Air Force Base, Johnson County Emergency Management and Arwood’s Furniture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.